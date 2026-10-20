Klement on Investing

Klement on Investing

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Tibor S's avatar
Tibor S
7d

One thing I don’t get in the trickle-down debate: it’s judged by whether the government ends up with more money, as if more revenue were the goal. More money to the government can just mean more power to do the things they are doing -- maybe badly -- even more inefficiently.

The question should be whether people end up better off. In the UK the state isn’t doing the basics well, security, the NHS, and without growth people can’t earn more either.

Growth reliably makes the government richer. A richer government doesn’t reliably make the country richer; that depends on what it spends on.

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Daily Print Desk's avatar
Daily Print Desk
6d

The country-by-country chart is the useful part here, because it explains why the same tax debate gets such different answers in different places. If the US multiplier is below one, a corporate tax cut buys some growth but still widens the deficit, while the UK sitting near 1.0 means a hike there may not raise much extra money at all. That's a helpful way to think about next week's budget. Your warning not to stretch this to income taxes is well taken too.

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