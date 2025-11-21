Klement on Investing

Gianni Berardi
8h

I had two children, one when I was 38 and the other when I was 42.

Now I am 47.

I can say that being a father is the thing that has made me a better person.

Much more than getting two degrees, much more than my bank account, more than still being in a relationship that works; more than anything else that can be bought or earned in other ways.

André Jacobi
4h

It's absolutely astounding how being in a relationship could be the reason for a decline in happiness ON AVERAGE (!)... Something must be very messed up in a society where that is the case...

Regarding children: There is a meme on social media asking "What's the best part about children? Watching them grow up. What's the worst part about children? Watching them grow up." Maybe the two effects cancel each other to a certain degree. I'm also in the happy father category... And would even go as far as to say that my children give me meaning in life.

Have a nice weekend

