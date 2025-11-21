By now, it is well established that having a good social life makes people happier. Being around family and friends is one of the best ways to spend time. Meanwhile, being at work tends to make people less happy. But then again, there is Maslow’s hierarchy of needs, which says that being able to get food and shelter is much more important than love and belonging. And to cover our fundamental needs in the 21st century, we need a job. So, which one wins? Having a job or having more friends.

Sebastian Mader and Axel Franzen used three major European surveys (the German Socio-Economic Panel, the Swiss Household Panel, and the UK Household Longitudinal Study) to estimate how much happiness changes if people have more friends.

First, the good news is that in all three countries, people report having, on average, about four to five close friends, and this number has remained remarkably stable over the last 20 years. This is in contrast to the United States, where more and more people report having fewer friends and spending less time with friends.

But when it comes to the influence of friends on happiness, the study showed that the positive impact of doubling the number of close friends is measurable but relatively small. The chart below shows how much happiness changes on average in the three countries when people double their number of close friends. Improving subjective perception of health is by far the biggest driver of improved happiness, followed by being in a relationship (at least as long as you are not in a relationship in the UK) and then being employed.

Indeed, having a job improves happiness by about twice as much as having twice as many close friends and generally by the same amount as being in a relationship. Oh, and much more than having children. Indeed, as has been shown so often in happiness research, children don’t make you happy.

Change in happiness from different life events

Source: Mader and Franzen (2025)