Klement on Investing

Klement on Investing

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Gianni Berardi's avatar
Gianni Berardi
Oct 7

I'd like to read a study that did the same analysis on Russia with and without the purchase of essential drone and missile components from China in exchange for discounted oil.

Even if transitivity doesn't work in other fields, in this particular case I would say that if Russia decides to attack us, we could blame China too.

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Adeel Mirza's avatar
Adeel Mirza
Oct 7

Europe is not going to war with anyone. The only thing we can do is attack the poorest Countries such as Yemen and Sudan...

And why would we go to war with Russia, when they sacrificed 26m lives to protect Europe when the Zionists and Nazi's tried to destroy the world...

If you are going to write articles about conflict, then the message should be how to avoid them. Russia had simple conditions with Minsk, but USA only wants war and we are the poodle.

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