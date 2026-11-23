Two months ago, I wrote about the way the German tabloid Bild undermined the German heating law with an emotionally charged campaign. In the meantime, I came across a study from the University of Lancaster that did something very similar, but on a broader basis and with UK newspapers.

The researchers analysed the language used in ten UK newspapers in articles written about specific topics between 2015 and 2024. The five left-leaning newspapers are the Guardian, the Independent, iNews, the Mirror, and the Observer. The five right-leaning newspapers were the Express, the Mail, the Sun, the Telegraph and the Times.

What is really interesting to see is what topics the newspapers on different ends of the political spectrum focus on and what they call a ‘crisis’. The analysis showed that there are plenty of crises in the world; it’s just that we can’t seem to agree on what is a crisis and what is not.

The chart below shows the percentage of times a paper called something a ‘crisis’. Clearly, left-leaning papers emphasise climate change as a climate crisis, while right-leaning papers focus more on the energy crisis and the cost-of-living crisis after the 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Crisis, what crisis? (sorry, I couldn’t resist)

Source: Tao and Ryan (2026)

Similarly, when papers focus on the damage done by different events, they seem to agree on one thing: That there is a lot of damage done everywhere. They just can’t seem to agree on which damage is important. Left-leaning papers focus on environmental damage and damage to lifestyle and property, while right-leaning papers focus on damage to infrastructure (e.g. the potholes on roads) and the financial and business damage from different events and developments.

Damage, what damage?

Source: Tao and Ryan (2026)

And of course, what the papers focus on shapes what their readers perceive as important. And thus, the political debate and the actions taken by the government and in Parliament.