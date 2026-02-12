Every analyst has some executives to whom they look forward to the earnings call because they know it is going to be a positive and informative experience. And then there are earnings calls, where one struggles to stay awake. Thankfully for the latter group, a team from the University of Colorado in Boulder has examined what makes people listen to an earnings call and how that affects the share price.

First, the bottom line. If more people are dialling in to an earnings call and a higher share of people actively listen, it increases trading volume in the aftermath of the call and improves the share price reaction. Running an engaging earnings call has measurable and significant benefits for the company and its shareholders.

The natural question then is to ask what makes people listen to an earnings call. The chart below shows the change in listenership during an earnings call as different quantitative variables change.

First, if an earnings call is scheduled for after the stock market closes or at a busy time when other earnings calls are competing for attention, listenership declines. Similarly, if the presentation by the executive at the earnings call includes a slide deck, has more informative numbers and more forward-looking statements, it increases listenership. None of this is surprising.

What is interesting, though, is that if there are more changes between executives during the earnings call as they present the numbers, it reduces listenership. Meanwhile, if the executives pace their speech and slow it down a little to give listeners more time to reflect on the numbers presented, it increases listenership. And if the speech is more varied in loudness and less varied in pitch, that is also better.

Impact of different variables on listenership

Source: Brull et al. (2025)

Essentially, what it boils down to is to get listeners into a flow state where the content presented is not too complex and not too simple, and where there are few distractions and interruptions. A change of speaker is a disruption of the flow and thus may provide an opportunity for investors to check out of the call. A change in pitch can do the same because our brains may move into a more alert state if we hear a sudden increase in pitch (which in nature typically happens when we try to warn others). Meanwhile, varying the loudness of the speech can help listeners get into the rhythm. Of course, that is not an invitation to scream at people or change the volume theatrically. Everything has its limits. But please, avoid monotonous speeches that don’t have any variation in volume.

This research shows that it is a mistake to think of an executive as a showman. Pure showmanship creates content that is too simple, particularly for a sophisticated audience like professional investors. Trying to dazzle them with numbers and detailed knowledge won’t work either, because it may overwhelm the audience. But get them into a state of flow and your share price will rise.

The flow channel model of conversation

Source: Brull et al. (2025)