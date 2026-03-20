Klement on Investing

Klement on Investing

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Martin Schwoerer's avatar
Martin Schwoerer
8h

I don't buy it, and I'd recommend a look at what Ted Gioia (also at Substack) has been writing about the subject.

Record sales are down, because the "industry' is not promoting new artists. Instead, it's buying up Classic Rock and other genres, and promoting them through biopics. Flogging a dead horse, so to speak. Soon, they'll be promoting AI "artists"; anybody want to bet on the success of flogging a robot horse?

Live music, in contrast, is more popular than ever. Superficial experiments declare that folks like Slop Music. In reality, it's just the industry grasping at diminishing returns, because it can't be bothered to do the real work.

I'd also recommend looking at the conflict between Danny Sapko (old school) and Mahiney Dey (sell-out to AI) as an early indicator of what actual fans, i.e. people who are willing to spend money on music think. They hate, hate, hate slop.

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1 reply by Joachim Klement
J Sas's avatar
J Sas
5h

My reading of this article tells me that music composers ( in all and every genre) face even worse prospects than musicians.

Full disclosure, my wife is a professional musician (and I have a vested interest in keeping her employed).

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1 reply by Joachim Klement
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