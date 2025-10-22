Klement on Investing

Klement on Investing

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gunnar Miller's avatar
Gunnar Miller
11hEdited

You also just uncovered the consultant business model: "Tell corporate managements what they've known all along, send them a bill for $1 million, and if it all goes wrong they can say 'the consultants made us do it' ... then change all the names on the Powerpoint slides and sell the same deck to all their competitors." https://despair.com/products/consulting

My grandfather only me one piece of advice: Never give advice.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Joachim Klement and others
GD's avatar
GD
9h

This confirms my suspicions. Good piece and many thanks.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Joachim Klement
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture