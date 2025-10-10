‘I just followed the rules’ is the excuse of mindless people everywhere. But who really does ‘just follow the rules’ and how many people like that are there?

Simon Gächter, Lucas Molleman and Daniele Nossenzo recruited more than 14,000 people to find out. Then they asked these people to participate in an online experiment that simulated the classic red light at night story. You know, you drive home late at night and come to a red light on an empty road with a pedestrian crossing. You can see that there are no pedestrians anywhere near – you are completely alone on the road. Do you stop and wait for the red light to turn green?

In their case, the experiment asked participants to move a dot from the left side of a computer screen to the right. The task is to move the dot as fast as possible but obey the rules. In the middle of the screen is a red light at which you should stop. But stopping costs you time and thus lowers your payout. Do you stop and wait for a green light?

Here, I think it is important to mention that the experiment was run with English-speaking volunteers, which means they are mainly from the UK, the US and other Anglo-Saxon countries. Had they run the experiment with Germans and German-Swiss people only, I would have predicted that 100% of participants would wait at the red light. Because, well, it’s forbidden to run a red light.

Fun fact: When I rented my first flat in Switzerland, I called an insurance company about home insurance. I fully expected the insurance to cost more than a home insurance in Germany because everything is more expensive in Switzerland. Yet, the home insurance quote was significantly cheaper than what I would have paid in Germany. When I jokingly asked the lady at the call centre if there were no burglaries in Switzerland, she replied in all earnestness: “Burglaries are illegal in Switzerland…”

But back to the experiment. In the baseline case, the participants could choose to run the red light on the computer screen and get to the finish line faster. Nobody checked them, and there was no penalty for running a red light.

In this case, 56% of the volunteers obeyed the rules and waited at the red light. Interviews at the end of the experiment tried to elicit how many of the participants obeyed the rules because it was a rule and how many obeyed it out of a feeling of social responsibility. In this baseline, 26% of participants obeyed the rule because it was a rule, not because of their considerations for other people.

A second experiment introduced an externality to the game. If the participants chose to run the red light, they could keep their payout from the experiment, but a donation of $1 to a charity that would have been made had they obeyed the rules would be withheld. In other words, their actions indirectly cause harm to others but not to themselves. This externality did increase the share of rule followers somewhat to 62% but increased the unconditional rule following significantly to 39%. In other words, if we are aware that there are consequences for breaking a rule, conformity increases.

Finally, the last two cases introduce punishment. If the participants run a red light, there is a certain likelihood that they will be caught and lose all their winnings. In the case of weak punishment, the probability of being found out is low at 10%. In the case of strong punishment, the likelihood of being found out is 90%.

As you can see in the chart below, a low probability of being caught cheating hardly makes a difference to just knowing that there could be consequences to breaking rules. It’s so unlikely to be found out and punished that people don’t really change their behaviour compared to the second case of an externality.

If you ask me, this is why stiffer penalties for crimes and misdemeanours don’t work. Most people who commit crimes don’t think they will be caught, and police forces are so understaffed anyway that they often don’t have the manpower to investigate petty crimes like speeding, which is why many people – not me obviously – speed when driving a car.

But when the probability of being found out increases to 90%, compliance with the rule increases significantly. Notably, it is still only at about 79%, so there is a significant minority of people who break the rules and just take their chances for it.

The key insights here are that:

Understanding the potential consequences of breaking a rule increases compliance even if nobody watches.

Punishments and penalties don’t increase compliance if the risk of being caught is low.

Compliance increases significantly if there is a high probability that rule-breakers are being caught and punished.

About half to two-thirds of people who obey a rule do so because it is a rule, not because they fear the social consequences of breaking a rule.

Compliance with rules under different scenarios for detection

Source: Gächter et al. (2025)