Klement on Investing

Klement on Investing

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Carl Tornell's avatar
Carl Tornell
16h

Under perfect working capitalism, consumers decide what should be produced and how. Investors should select the most profitable producers based on this demand from consumers. ESG investing is absurd.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Joachim Klement
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Joachim Klement
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture