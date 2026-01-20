Klement on Investing

Coco McShevitz
19h

But on the other hand, when people start writing articles on how it’s unlikely to crash soon, it’s likely to crash soon!

LOL just ribbing you, good article.

David Shaw
19h

Mark Buchanan, science writer, tackled this concept in his book "Ubiquity" in which he asks why an avalanche occurs at the exact moment that it does. The buildup phase is readily identifiable, but the exact moment of incident is unfathomable. I remember Warren Buffet warning in his famous open letter in the Wall Street Journal about the bubble in tech stocks. That was in 1997 or 1998 I recall. The tech bubble kept going until January 2000. The clue was the massive down day on the first trading day of 2000. The early "smart money" was just waiting till January 2 to put their capital gains into the new year.

