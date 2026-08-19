Klement on Investing

Klement on Investing

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert Schlingensiepen's avatar
Robert Schlingensiepen
3h

Fascinating, thank you! Feels like a remix of the mainframe to PC shift is coming. But makes me think about the hardware that will power the race towards AGI. There is this “winner takes all” label written all over the hyperscaler build out, as if that’s where AGI will happen. Maybe not.

Reply
Share
Patrick Senti's avatar
Patrick Senti
4h

As I've been saying for quite some time now, once GPUs are as ubiquitous as CPUs, and they will be, the cloud AI business models will vanish fast

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Joachim Klement · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture