As we discuss the impact of tariffs on business, the focus is unequivocally on importers and consumers who have to foot the bill and pay more for the same goods. But new research shows that the tariffs imposed in Trump’s first term in office also reduced US exports.

Look at the trend in US exports once corrected for seasonal effects and retaliatory tariffs shown below. The vertical red lines are the individual tariffs imposed by Donald Trump in 2018 and 2019:

A. Solar panels and washing machines (January 2018) B. Metals (April-May 2018) C. China Wave 1 (July 2018) D. China Wave 2 (August 2018) E. China Wave 3 with 10% tariffs (September 2018) F. China Wave 3 with 25% tariffs (May 2019)

Deseasonalised US exports controlling for retaliatory tariffs 2015-2019

Source: Handley et al. (2025)

But why would US exports drop in response to import tariffs? US exports are integrated into a global supply chain and some of the inputs exporters need come from China and are subject to tariffs.

According to the research, this increased the costs for these exporters by about $900 per worker on average but $1,600 per worker in the manufacturing sector. US exporters tried to increase their prices to recoup these additional costs which made their products less competitive internationally and drove the decline in exports. The effect was larger for companies that were above the median in terms of inputs subject to tariffs.

Averaged out over all exporters, the 25% import tariffs on Chinese goods acted like a hypothetical 2% export tariff on US exporters.

High vs. low exposure products

Source: Handley et al. (2025)