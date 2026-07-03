Klement on Investing

Klement on Investing

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Scott Lichtenstein's avatar
Scott Lichtenstein
8h

I must be missing something: if government aid was given to switch from coca to other legal crops I'm assuming once a peace deal was in place, how did they get government subsidies for switching to planting coca? Wouldn't that make them ineligible? Surely the government wasn't giving subsidies to switch to cocoa?

Thank god the white collar posh parts of London are keeping the demand for cocaine sky high! It's rampant (so I'm told).

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jbnn's avatar
jbnn
13hEdited

Guess what happens when students and academics from whichever field learn they can increae the chance of getting funded (and referenced) when they add climate, gender, racism, colonialism or islamophobia to their papers.

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