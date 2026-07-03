Twenty years ago, the book Freakonomics showed the world that drug cartels work like franchise restaurant firms and use the same economic logic as McDonald’s and others. Of course, basic economic concepts work everywhere, and when it comes to drugs, it is all about making money. Hence, it is a fertile field to study economic processes unencumbered by pesky regulation.

A new paper from the London School of Economics is a case in point. The paper focused on the economic incentives to produce cocaine in Colombia and how a sudden supply expansion spread to Europe through international trade.

To understand where this supply expansion comes from, we have to go back to the year 2014. Then, the Colombian government negotiated with the FARC rebels about an end to the decades-long civil war. After the demise of the traditional Colombian drug cartels in the 1990s, FARC was the main producer and distributor of cocaine in Colombia. In order to incentivise FARC to lay down its weapons, it promised farmers who planted coca economic aid to switch to other (legal) cash crops once a peace deal had been agreed on.

Guess what happened once Colombian farmers learned that they could get government aid to switch from coca to other crops once a peace deal was in place? They started to switch to planting coca in order to be eligible to get government subsidies. Between 2015 and 2016 alone, the area planted with coca increased by c.62% according to aerial photos taken by planes.

The maps show how, between 2013 (the year before this agreement was made) and 2023, the intensity of coca plantations has increased in Colombia.

Intensity of coca plantations in Columbia

Source: Daniele et al. (2026)

So now, you have much more cocaine produced in Colombia, in particular, once neighbouring Venezuela significantly devalued its currency due to its hyperinflation. This currency devaluation increased petrol smuggling from Venezuela to Colombia by a large amount because it was an easy way for Venezuelans to make money and get their hands on US dollars. But petrol is a key ingredient in the manufacturing process of cocaine (I have been told…), so not only was there more coca planted, but making cocaine also became cheaper.

So how do you get all that cocaine out of the country? Colombia has ports, but neighbouring Ecuador has better access to global trade routes. So Colombian drug lords started shipping cocaine from Colombia to Ecuador and shipping it from there. As you can see, this significantly increased the incidents of murder in Ecuadorian ports as local crime gangs fought for territory.

Homicide rates in Ecuador’s port municipalities

Source: Daniele et al. (2026)

From these ports in Ecuador and Colombia, the cocaine was finally shipped to Europe, where an increase in drug seizures can be observed once cocaine production in Colombia ramped up.

Cocaine seizures in EU ports

Source: Daniele et al. (2026)

And of course, as always in economics, if supply increases but demand remains constant, prices fall. In this case, an estimated $15 per gramme by 2018 vs 2015. Thus, the prospect of government subsidies for Colombian farmers triggered cheaper cocaine in Europe’s streets…

Cocaine street value in Europe

Source: Daniele et al. (2026)