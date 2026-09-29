Klement on Investing

Klement on Investing

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Gunnar Miller's avatar
Gunnar Miller
Sep 29Edited

SPIVA's year-end 2025 scorecard has 79% of US large-cap funds trailing the S&P 500 last year, and roughly nine in ten over 15 and 20 years. Bill Sharpe's "Arithmetic of Active Management" (1991) explains why, and it really is arithmetic rather than a paper model: Before costs, active managers as a group are the market, so after fees the average one *has* to lag.

What Hanna Unterberg adds is the mechanism that widens the gap. Your redemption example is, incidentally, a "drawdown" in the proper sense of the word (I have grumpily lamented its growing misuse for "sell-off" https://gunnarmiller.substack.com/p/car-crashes-and-leaky-tanks ). Real money leaking out of the tank, and every dollar of it pushing prices against the manager's own tilts. That's the tail wagging the dog. I also suspect the scale economies of the Vanguards and Fidelities of this world add a baked-in trading-cost drag on the active side.

Her result also cuts against Grossman and Stiglitz (1980): If fewer people pay for price discovery, those who still do should find it easier to outperform. So far the data say otherwise, which I suspect pleases you ;-) The free-rider problem is real, though. Tesla only joined the S&P 500 in December 2020, after active and retail money had already driven it up roughly eightfold that year, so the index funds bought *after* the run, not before it.

I once heard 60% active/40% passive was supposedly ideal. By fund assets it's now roughly the reverse: Per ICI, index funds and ETFs held 64% of US domestic equity fund assets as of July 2026, and about 54% across all fund types. But as your 20% vs. 12% figures show, passive still owns only a fifth of the market itself, with pensions, hedge funds, insurers and individuals holding most of the rest. So price discovery isn't broken ... but it's badly bent https://youtu.be/OQOXP2Adv7Y .

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Angsana Anderson's avatar
Angsana Anderson
Sep 29

Sad!

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