Klement on Investing

jbnn
9h

If investors would have to invest with their own life at stake, they'd be magnificent:

Miracles Happen — The Simple Heuristic That Saved 150 Lives

https://fs.blog/gerd-gigerenzer-risk-savvy/

Three minutes after taking off from LaGuardia airport in New York City, US Airways Flight 1549 ran into a flock of Canada geese. At 2800 feet, passengers and crew heard loud bangs as the geese collided with the engines rendering them both inoperable.

Gerd Gigerenzer picks up the story in his book Risk Savvy: How to Make Good Decisions:

The captain and the copilot had to make a good judgment. Could the plane actually make it to LaGuardia, or would they have to try something more risky, such as a water landing in the Hudson River? One might expect the pilots to have measured speed, wind, altitude, and distance and fed this information into a calculator. Instead, they simply used a rule of thumb:

Fix your gaze on the tower: If the tower rises in your windshield, you won’t make it.

No estimation of the trajectory of the gliding plane is necessary. No time is wasted. And the rule is immune to calculation errors. In the words of copilot Jeffrey Skiles: “It’s not so much a mathematical calculation as visual, in that when you are flying in an airplane, things that— a point that you can’t reach will actually rise in your windshield. A point that you are going to overfly will descend in your windshield.” This time the point they were trying to reach did not descend but rose. They went for the Hudson.

Martin Schwoerer
12h

I'm out on a shaky limb here, but from my experience, 75% of what differentiates professionals from retail is a) their ability to assuage clients from panicking. Thinking about selling everything because there is some po-dunk war starting? Call your investment manager, get a "professional opinion", and sleep better. Since there are only a handful of situations per generation where selling everything is really called for, this makes empirical sense (until it doesn't).

And secondly, the magic sauce is in sales. Perfecting the art of making the client feel they should be thankful one is working for them -- that's what the pros do.

But do pros generate consistently better returns based on harvesting the few real anomalies that really exist? I don't think so. So I agree with your article 100%, once again.

