Back in the ‘good old days’ of the global Financial Crisis 2008 and 2009 we used to complain about credit ratings from S&P or Moody’s because they were paid by issuers, creating a perverse incentive to provide better ratings than the bonds deserved. Back then, investor-paid credit ratings were touted as the solution to the problem. Well, they aren’t.

Some time ago, I wrote about a study that compared the investor-paid credit ratings of Egan-Jones Ratings (EJR) with the issuer-paid ratings of S&P and Fitch. That study showed that when it comes to predicting defaults, S&P ratings are more reliable than EJR ratings.

Now, another team of researchers compared EJR with S&P and Moody’s and at least when it comes to predicting defaults, they find the same results. Investor-paid credit ratings from EJR (and I emphasise I cannot speak for other ratings agencies) are no better than those issued by S&P or Moody’s in predicting defaults.

What is interesting about the new study is that it shows some peculiar biases of investor-paid credit ratings of their own. While S&P, Moody’s and co. have an incentive to provide the best possible rating for new issues, EJR and other investor-paid ratings agencies have an incentive to make investor portfolios look good.

This means providing positive ratings to high-grade issues, especially if they are held by more institutional investors and providing more negative ratings to low-grade issues to capture as many potential defaults as possible. And this is exactly what the new study finds. Bonds with a higher share of institutional ownership, especially in actively managed funds, tend to get better credit ratings than from S&P or Moody’s. And higher-grade issues get a boost from EJR as well.

Meanwhile, issues of lower-grade companies tend to get lower ratings from EJR than S&P or Moody’s. This increases the chance of capturing a default risk before it happens (or is captured in a ratings downgrade from S&P or Moody’s), but it also increases the number of false alarms. And it is these false alarms where the performance of investor-paid ratings is lost. Just when it matters most to differentiate between bonds that default or don’t default, the investor-paid ratings become as unreliable as issuer-paid ratings. The former provide blanket pessimistic ratings, while the latter blanket optimistic ratings.

Ratings biases in investor-paid vs. issuer-paid ratings

Source: Shen et al. (2025)