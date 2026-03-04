Klement on Investing

Carl Tornell
4h

I think this is sort of obvious. What Steve Jobs said about computers in 1983 also holds for AI: "they're really dumb, but they're really fast". To call AI intelligence is nonsense.

Martin Schwoerer
3h

Two reasons I -- who knows very little about A.I. -- believe investors will continue to outwit it.

Firstly, Buffett, who said a genius is never a better investor than a well-rounded, reasonably intelligent guy. I think his point remains valid.

And logic. If A.I. could outsmart the markets, then... it would have done so by now, and Sam Altman et al would be the richest investors on earth. Why give away the keys to fantastic wealth?

