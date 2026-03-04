My new opinion piece for Reuters is online today. Obviously, I wrote this before Middle East blew up, so it doesn’t touch on that. Rather, it looks at a study that I have seen quoted a couple of times on the ability of AI to forecast fund manager trades and what we can learn from that study for the future of fund management.

Investors can still outwit AI, but only if they’re unpredictable

LONDON, March 4 (Reuters) - Investors know artificial intelligence is coming for their jobs. Machines can already run complex analyses of investments and portfolios, threatening fund managers’ livelihoods.

But new studies show where AI falls short – and it’s in those blind spots where human managers still have the ability to generate “alpha” or excess returns.

See the full article here: https://www.reuters.com/markets/investors-can-still-outwit-ai-only-if-theyre-unpredictable-2026-03-04/