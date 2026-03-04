Investors can still outwit AI, but only if they’re unpredictable
My new opinion piece for Reuters is online today. Obviously, I wrote this before Middle East blew up, so it doesn’t touch on that. Rather, it looks at a study that I have seen quoted a couple of times on the ability of AI to forecast fund manager trades and what we can learn from that study for the future of fund management.
LONDON, March 4 (Reuters) - Investors know artificial intelligence is coming for their jobs. Machines can already run complex analyses of investments and portfolios, threatening fund managers’ livelihoods.
But new studies show where AI falls short – and it’s in those blind spots where human managers still have the ability to generate “alpha” or excess returns.
I think this is sort of obvious. What Steve Jobs said about computers in 1983 also holds for AI: "they're really dumb, but they're really fast". To call AI intelligence is nonsense.
Two reasons I -- who knows very little about A.I. -- believe investors will continue to outwit it.
Firstly, Buffett, who said a genius is never a better investor than a well-rounded, reasonably intelligent guy. I think his point remains valid.
And logic. If A.I. could outsmart the markets, then... it would have done so by now, and Sam Altman et al would be the richest investors on earth. Why give away the keys to fantastic wealth?