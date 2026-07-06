Last week, the FT Alphaville blog picked up a brief analysis I made about US stock market valuations and why the argument that “companies this time are highly profitable, not like in the late 1990s” isn’t really a defence against people claiming AI is in a bubble. Little did they know that I had an opinion piece in the Financial Times in the pipeline that is out this morning.

If you have a subscription to the FT, have a look at why I think the US stock market is far more overvalued than it looks at first sight: https://www.ft.com/content/64aa80ed-47a0-441d-8337-58874ee3f623