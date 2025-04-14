My latest opinion piece for Reuters is available online. I wrote it as the US dollar started to drop and since then, the chatter about a loss of trust in the US dollar has become the main focus among economists and sophisticated investors. There is indeed a risk that what we are seeing is a broad-based loss of confidence in the dollar, but I argue that it could also simply be the start of a multi-year rebalancing of investor portfolios. When you look at ETF flows, it certainly looks a lot like the latter, not the former.

Is dollar weakness a panic signal or healthy rebalancing? Klement

April 14 - One of the biggest surprises since Donald Trump’s "Liberation Day" tariff announcement has been the continued weakness of the U.S. dollar, which is raising fears about an emerging market-style crisis brewing in the world’s largest economy. But what we’re likely witnessing is a healthy rebalancing of global capital.

Read the full piece here: https://www.reuters.com/markets/currencies/is-dollar-weakness-panic-signal-or-healthy-rebalancing-klement-2025-04-14/