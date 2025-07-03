Klement on Investing

Pip McIntyre
2h

Can we can delete the word "mature" from the question and just say it isn't a science.

Yeah, they call it the dismal science.

Yeah, economists love to make it look like physics with functions, graphs, charts and equations but deep down it's telling stories.

Olly is marking his own homework.

Source: I hold an economics degree (so I'm good at making up bedtime stories for kids)

