The depressive realism hypothesis states that people with clinical depression make more rational and less over-optimistic and overconfident decisions. Unfortunately, this hypothesis doesn’t hold up to scrutiny, and some of its results fail to be replicated.

Yet, that doesn’t prevent some economists from finding experimental results that show that people with depressive symptoms make better decisions. The most recent example comes from a team from Curtin University (no, me either) and Miami University.

They look at the trading behaviour of 39,000 US brokerage accounts and look for signs of overconfidence and other behavioural biases. They then correlate trading behaviour with the number of daylight hours during the year and clinical records of the onset of seasonal affective disorder (SAD). And as you might expect, in the winter months, when there are fewer hours of daylight and SAD incidences increase, investors tend to make fewer behavioural mistakes. They tend to trade less, they chase past performance to a lesser degree, and they invest less in lottery stocks.

Of course, when the days are longest, as they are right now, these behavioural biases are most pronounced. In the UK, they call the summer months when there is less news, the silly season, because you get silly news articles just to fill the papers and webpages. It seems that for investment research, it is also the silly season.

Number of daylight hours in London during the year

Source: Protons for breakfast