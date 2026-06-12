Klement on Investing

Klement on Investing

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The Flâneur Accountant's avatar
The Flâneur Accountant
14m

This reminds me of my undergraduate dissertation thesis whereby I conducted an empirical analysis of the "rational addiction" theory. This presumes that an addict is actually a rational agent within their addiction (alcohol, tobacco, sport, sugar, etc...) and therefore government policies such as excise taxes would be effective at reducing consumption. Obviously, when mentioning this to my doctor pals they thought that it was bonkers.

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jbnn's avatar
jbnn
3h

In the Netherlands, like the police keep the sometimes gory results of a crime scene hidden from the public (the Belfast guy clearly didn't know the script), the Arnhem Museum has covered a painting depicting a violent clash during colonial times with a curtain. Or perhaps better, since it's see-through, with a veil…Visitors may open the veil at their own peril.

https://x.com/wierdduk/status/2027420674130661720

If the arts indeed reflect their time we might have arrived at peak dumb. Further expressed by the ‘explanations’ placed next to art suddenly deemed controversial by museums around the country.

I propose to similarly completely cover or at least veil the above study since Marxists, post modernists, post colonialist, Degrowthers, climate alarmists and actually a pretty large segment of the whole credentialed class surely will be tremendously offended by its underlying viciously racist explanation for wealth in the north and poverty in the south.

There can only be one reason for inequality: THEY are poor because WE are rich.

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