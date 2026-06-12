It really is the silly season
The depressive realism hypothesis states that people with clinical depression make more rational and less over-optimistic and overconfident decisions. Unfortunately, this hypothesis doesn’t hold up to scrutiny, and some of its results fail to be replicated.
Yet, that doesn’t prevent some economists from finding experimental results that show that people with depressive symptoms make better decisions. The most recent example comes from a team from Curtin University (no, me either) and Miami University.
They look at the trading behaviour of 39,000 US brokerage accounts and look for signs of overconfidence and other behavioural biases. They then correlate trading behaviour with the number of daylight hours during the year and clinical records of the onset of seasonal affective disorder (SAD). And as you might expect, in the winter months, when there are fewer hours of daylight and SAD incidences increase, investors tend to make fewer behavioural mistakes. They tend to trade less, they chase past performance to a lesser degree, and they invest less in lottery stocks.
Of course, when the days are longest, as they are right now, these behavioural biases are most pronounced. In the UK, they call the summer months when there is less news, the silly season, because you get silly news articles just to fill the papers and webpages. It seems that for investment research, it is also the silly season.
Number of daylight hours in London during the year
Source: Protons for breakfast
This reminds me of my undergraduate dissertation thesis whereby I conducted an empirical analysis of the "rational addiction" theory. This presumes that an addict is actually a rational agent within their addiction (alcohol, tobacco, sport, sugar, etc...) and therefore government policies such as excise taxes would be effective at reducing consumption. Obviously, when mentioning this to my doctor pals they thought that it was bonkers.
In the Netherlands, like the police keep the sometimes gory results of a crime scene hidden from the public (the Belfast guy clearly didn't know the script), the Arnhem Museum has covered a painting depicting a violent clash during colonial times with a curtain. Or perhaps better, since it's see-through, with a veil…Visitors may open the veil at their own peril.
https://x.com/wierdduk/status/2027420674130661720
If the arts indeed reflect their time we might have arrived at peak dumb. Further expressed by the ‘explanations’ placed next to art suddenly deemed controversial by museums around the country.
I propose to similarly completely cover or at least veil the above study since Marxists, post modernists, post colonialist, Degrowthers, climate alarmists and actually a pretty large segment of the whole credentialed class surely will be tremendously offended by its underlying viciously racist explanation for wealth in the north and poverty in the south.
There can only be one reason for inequality: THEY are poor because WE are rich.