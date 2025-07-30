It’s Fed Day again and I wanted to use this opportunity to say something positive about central bankers, rather than discuss monetary policy and its impact on the economy. You see, many investors today take the current setup of the Fed, Bank of England, ECB, etc. for granted. It is taken as gospel that they are targeting inflation and are held accountable for missing their targets. But no matter the criticism of central bankers, it is worth stepping back and looking at their past to understand that they have a much better setup today than even 25 years ago.

David Cobham wrote a nice overview of the changes in central policy over the last 25 to 50 years. For example, the chart below shows the monetary policy framework of central banks around the world weighted by GDP.

Target policies of central banks weighted by GDP

Source: Cobham (2025)

The light blue area denotes central banks that target inflation. This is a relatively new invention and was first adopted by the central bank of New Zealand, before it spread. The adoption of inflation targeting by the Fed and then the ECB ensured that today, inflation targeting is the economically dominant form of monetary policy.

Inflation targeting effectively replaced the yellow area which denotes monetary targeting, where the central bank tries to target the growth of the monetary base. This was the dominant form of monetary policy in the 1970s when central banks failed to keep inflation under control. And whenever you hear someone say that all that ‘money printing’ leads to inflation, this is what they advocate for. A theory that was long abandoned and replaced by monetary policy that has a 30-year track record at being more successful in controlling inflation than the tool they advocate for.

Note also that the other large block denotes LSD. Not central bankers taking speed, but central bankers following a ‘loosely structured discretionary’ policy. In essence, these are central banks that pay lip service to a specific target like keeping inflation low, but where the central bankers have full discretion over monetary policy and can effectively do whatever they want. The PBOC in China is the world’s most important central bank that works with this kind of policy framework.

And then there is the group of central banks that work towards controlling their exchange rate, either by targeting a specific exchange rate range (grey area in the chart) or fixing it completely against a chosen currency (orange area). These policy frameworks can implode very quickly if a country is under pressure to revalue its currency and does not have enough foreign currency reserves to defend the prevailing exchange rate. Just read up on the 1997 Asia crisis or the various Latin American crises of the 1990s to understand why this is a very dangerous monetary policy framework.

Ironically, though, while this framework is of low importance in terms of economic weight, it remains quite popular among central banks in developing countries. If you look at monetary policy frameworks by number of central banks rather than weigh them by GDP, you see that inflation targeting central banks are in a clear minority. Most central banks either target exchange rates or give their policy makers a lot of discretion to do whatever they want.

Target policies of central banks by number of banks

Source: Cobham (2025)

For small countries that try to develop their economies an exchange rate targeting regime can make sense, despite the risks inherent in them. What I don’t like to see is a central bank that gives decision-makers too much discretion. If you get an irresponsible set of central bankers, they will focus on short term gains and be swayed by politics rather than what’s good for the economy. And that is often the road to disaster. Just look at fiscal policy which is not handed to independent bureaucrats to target a specific economic outcome but done by elected politicians representing ‘the will of the people’. And how’s that going for you lately?

When we are debating whether central bankers are doing a good job in targeting inflation or not, remember that we have come a long way. And when somebody argues to go back to a gold standard or targeting the monetary base, note that we have been there before and there are very good reasons why we gave up these policy frameworks (cough, Great Depression, cough, runaway inflation, cough, persistent deflation). But sometimes someone argues for some revolutionary new policy framework like nominal GDP targeting. We could in theory try these out in real life, but why risk the health of the economy when the evidence we have so far is that these policy frameworks would lead to similar catastrophes as the ones we abandoned in the past (see here for a discussion)?

So next time, you feel like blaming bureaucrats for high prices and inflation, remember that the system we have now is the worst system except all the other ones.