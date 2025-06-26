In 2022, many countries found out the hard way how dependent they were on supply chains from China. Sometimes, companies depended on imports from one region or even one supplier. And when those supply chains broke down, prices spiked. One would think we would have learned from this episode, but Donald Trump may be hellbent on making American companies go through this again.

The good people at the Bank of Spain have examined how the concentration of supply chains interacts with inflation.

Side note: The Bank of Spain has recently released a lot of practically relevant research. I don’t know what they put into their water.

First, they looked at the import concentration of various countries. The chart below shows the import concentration measured by the Herfindahl-Hirschman Index (HHI). The HHI is a standard measure of market concentration and ranges from 0 (all market participants have identical market share) to 1 (a monopoly where one participant controls the entire market).

Country-level import concentration

Source: Balteanu et al. (2025)

I find it rather surprising to see the low import concentration of the big EU countries. Countries like Germany, France, Italy, and Spain get their imports from a vast number of suppliers spread around the world, much more evenly than, say, the US. However, import concentration in the US is still relatively low and certainly much lower than for countries in the periphery of the EU (Ireland, Slovenia), Canada, and Mexico.

The relationship between import concentration and import prices isn’t linear. If a country imports from many different places, one expects that import prices are lower because it can shop around for the cheapest supplier. However, if a company or a country has an exclusive contract with one supplier, it may be able to get discounts because of this exclusivity. Indeed, the research shows that on average, one exclusive supplier for imports reduces import prices by 1.3%. But beyond that, the relationship between import concentration and import prices is straightforward. If you have more suppliers, your import prices tend to be lower.

Relationship between import concentration and relative import prices

Source: Balteanu et al. (2025)

Now, let’s add to this picture the geopolitical dimension, and you can see that having many different importers is beneficial in more ways than one. Yes, you get lower import prices on average. Still, more crucially, if one country decides to hit imports from a specific country with tariffs (say, in retaliation for tariffs imposed by the trade partner), the companies with a more diversified supply chain can digest these tariffs more easily. The inflation impact from tariffs, which is always present because the importer, not the exporter, pays tariffs, as some people in the US still seem to think, will be lower for businesses with a more diversified supply chain.

That means that in a trade war between the EU and the US, all else equal, the EU will feel a smaller inflation impact than the US simply because supply chains in Europe are somewhat more diversified than in the US.