Klement on Investing

Klement on Investing

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Scenarica's avatar
Scenarica
15h

The country-level approach is where this strategy gets unintentionaly smart in the current environment. A six-month momentum screen run today would mechanically overweight energy exporters like Canada and Norway and underweight energy importers like Japan and South Korea. The strategy doesnt know about Hormuz. It just sees which country indices outperformed over the trailing period and follows the signal.

Thats actually the strongest argument for momentum strategies generally. They capture structural macro shifts without requiring the investor to identify or understand the cause. The energy shock is repricing country-level equity returns in real time. A momentum screen picks that up as a statistical signal and positions accordingly, while a discretionary investor is still debating wether the disruption is temporary or permanent.

3% annual outperformance with semi-annual rebalancing and 11 positions is the kind of strategy that survives precisely because its too boring for most investors to stick with.

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D Stone's avatar
D Stone
1h

Nah, too much effort

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