In my opinion, the best invention to alleviate poverty in the world of all time is capitalism. It’s not what people on the political left like to hear. They typically argue for foreign aid and charitable giving, but capitalism has lifted far more people out of poverty than all charities in the history of the world combined. Just look at China, where a turn towards a capitalist economy (obviously not a capitalist or liberal political system) has lifted nearly one billion people out of poverty in the last fifty years.

The trick, if you want to call it that, is that in a capitalist economy, economic growth is far bigger than in a managed (i.e. socialist or communist) economy or in a feudal economy like the ones we have had practically everywhere in the world until the onset of the industrial revolution 250 years ago.

In an economy that is growing faster than inflation, living standards increase, and everybody gets better off over time.

So far, so good, but the story doesn’t end there. Because if that was all there was to say, then poverty in the US should have fallen much faster than in Europe, simply because for the last twenty to thirty years, the US had faster growth than Europe. And if you simply look at GDP per capita, it seems as if living standards in the US have indeed risen much faster than in Europe, even though that is largely an illusion, as I have explained in detail here.

The problem is that a rising tide doesn’t lift all boats equally, which is why a country that has strong economic growth but also rising inequality may actually see poverty increase. And that is the basic idea behind the work of Olivier Sterck at Oxford University.

Currently, most countries define poverty as a single level of household income, typically something like x% of the median income. And then you can debate until you are blue in the face to define the best value of x.

Instead, Sterck argues that there is a better, more practical measure of poverty: How long does it take a person to earn $1 of income, independent of the sources of income?

If you are poor, getting enough money to survive is the crucial measure. In different countries, this income is usually generated from a combination of work and welfare benefits from the government. Because the social safety net is much denser in Europe than it is in the US, poor people in the US have to rely mostly on work to get their income. In Europe, welfare benefits are a larger portion of income, thus reducing the need to work.

But be aware that this isn’t necessarily a bad thing. If you have to work less for every dollar you earn, it takes away a lot of stress and allows poor people to take care of their children and other dependents or spend time on education and training. And that has some value as well, because it makes it easier to escape poverty (by improving skills or finding a better-paid job) and it reduces social problems (by not being forced to leave children unsupervised at home, for example).

So, what’s the verdict? How long does it take to earn $1 in different countries? The chart below shows that in the US, the time to earn $1 has increased substantially from 43 minutes to 63 minutes between 1990 and 2025. In Germany and in France, meanwhile, the time to earn $1 has declined by about 25% and in the UK it has declined by a third from 51 minutes to 34 minutes. Hence, being poor has become much harder in the US over the last 35 years, while Europe has effectively managed to alleviate poverty and give people more chances in life.

Time to earn $1

Source: Sterck (2026). Note: Countries adjusted for PPP.