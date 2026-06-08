Klement on Investing

Klement on Investing

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Alchemist's avatar
Alchemist
4h

Thanks for the clarifications... I was about to ask the same questions...

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Martin Schwoerer's avatar
Martin Schwoerer
5h

Is the $1 inflation-adjusted? PP-adjusted?

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1 reply by Joachim Klement
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