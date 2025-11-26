Today, the UK government will present its budget for the coming fiscal year, while the Office for Budget Responsibility will present its ‘scoring’ of the government spending plans. I am writing this while we are still in rumour land, but when you read this, much of what will be announced today will likely have been leaked in The Times of London over the weekend. And predictably, there will be outrage about higher taxes as the Chancellor desperately tries to generate more fiscal headroom so as not to violate the government’s fiscal rules.

I won’t go into the details of the budget. Many people are much more qualified than I am to do that. But one thing that I always suggest to people interested in the budget announcement is not just to focus on the inevitable bad news in the form of higher taxes or spending cuts, which clearly hurt economic growth, but also where the money is spent.

The orthodoxy among low-tax conservatives is always that higher taxes reduce growth and lower taxes increase economic growth. Sometimes, they even claim that growth increases so much that tax cuts pay for themselves. Nothing could be further from the truth. Depending on the tax, economic growth can slow down or increase in reaction to a tax increase, but on average, it is a good rule of thumb that tax changes do not change economic growth in the long run, either for the better or the worse. And I have shown here that for equity markets, tax hikes or cuts do not matter at all. So don’t buy or sell stocks because you think taxes are going to go up or down. That will inevitably fail. By the way, if you want to know why stock market returns and tax hikes or cuts are uncorrelated, here is a previous post on the underlying dynamic.

As I show in that post, how the tax revenue is used matters just as much for the impact on growth as how much taxes are raised. Which brings me to fiscal multipliers. Fiscal multipliers measure the bang for the buck of government spending and revenue measures. A fiscal multiplier of 0.5 means that for every pound raised in revenue, GDP will shrink by 0.5 pounds. A fiscal multiplier of 1.5 means that for every pound spent by the government, GDP will increase by 1.5 pounds.

So, here are the fiscal multipliers that the OBR uses based on empirical findings for the UK economy (fiscal multipliers differ from country to country and where we are in the business cycle):

Tax multiplier: the OBR uses a simple fiscal multiplier of 0.33 in year one after tax hikes or cuts are announced. Hence, it assumes that for every pound in taxes raised, the GDP will shrink by 0.33 pounds in the first year (and then less in the following years, but I will come to that).

For capital investments (so-called ‘capital departmental expenditure limits’, or CDEL), the OBR uses a fiscal multiplier of in the first year. Hence, increasing revenues through higher taxes and then investing that money into infrastructure, for example, will give a net increase of GDP of 1.0 -0.33 = 0.67 pounds for every pound in taxes raised.

For regular spending (so-called ‘resource departmental expenditure limits’, or RDEL), the OBR uses a fiscal multiplier of 0.34. This is mostly spent on education, the NHS and defence, but also policing and the justice system.

Finally, for other annually managed expenditure (AME), which is essentially welfare spending, the OBR uses a fiscal multiplier of 0.6 in the first year.

The chart below shows how these fiscal multipliers decline over the years. What you can see is that tax increases reduce growth, and if the government uses that money to spend it on the civil service, or running the NHS, schools, etc., it will not change UK GDP at all. In this case, the government has effectively squandered an opportunity to boost growth through investments.

Fiscal multipliers of government spending measures over time

Source: OBR

Indeed, using tax hikes to increase capital investments or welfare spending is bound to boost growth, not lower it. Suppose we add the cumulative fiscal multiplier over the first three years in the chart below. In that case, we can see how large the opportunity costs are for spending tax revenues on running the civil service, schools or hospitals (but not investing in the infrastructure and other productivity-enhancing measures).

Cumulative fiscal multipliers of government spending measures in years 1 to 3

Source: OBR

Over three years, investing one pound of government money in improving hospitals, schools, roads, power supply, etc., will add 2.26 to the GDP of the UK. Financing this entirely by tax increases reduces this growth boost by 0.86 pounds over three years for a net boost of 1.4 pounds of output.

Similarly, investing one pound in infrastructure investments by cutting government consumption by one pound has virtually the same effect. But investing one pound in infrastructure while cutting welfare spending by one pound only leaves us with a net gain of 2.26 – 1.9 = 0.36 pounds of additional output over three years.

So, when you hear the announcements later today, I hope you will freak out a little bit less about the tax hikes and spending cuts and think a bit more about how much the spending increase will offset this. You may even use the above numbers to get a quick and dirty estimate for the net effect on GDP in the UK.