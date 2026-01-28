Jerome Powell is going to guide us through the first Fed interest rate decision in 2026 today. His problem is that he has to do this as a lame duck since his term as Chair will end in a couple of months, and a more dovish successor will replace him. Though admittedly, after the Trump administration decided to subpoena him a couple of weeks ago, he might just stay on as a regular voting member out of spite until his term officially ends in 2028. So, who cares about what the Fed has to say today?

The problem the Fed has at the moment is not just that Powell is a lame duck but that policy uncertainty is generally high in the US due to the constantly changing tariff picture, which muddies the inflation outlook.

Last year, an interesting paper was presented at the annual conference of the American Economic Association that examined how investor attention influences market reaction to central bank policy decisions.

The basic result is not surprising at all, since it simply shows that companies that are more worried about inflation and thus pay more attention to the central bank adjust their inflation expectations more aggressively in response to a rate cut or hike.

Change in company inflation expectation and company attention to central bank

Source: Albrizio et al. (2025)

Suppose you measure how businesses adjust their inflation expectations in response to a 1% rate hike by the central bank. In that case, you can see that in times of high uncertainty, the downward adjustment to inflation expectations is faster and more pronounced.

Company inflation expectation adjustment to 1% rate hike

Source: Albrizio et al. (2025)

However, what is surprising to see is that there is a difference in the reaction between companies that are clued in on central bank policy and those that aren’t. The charts above show the adjustment to inflation expectations among businesses in general.

The charts below show the adjustment restricted only to companies that paid the most attention to the central bank beforehand. These companies do not adjust their inflation expectations at all after a rate hike when uncertainty is high and very little when it is low. Because these companies have paid a lot of attention to the central bank, they had a good idea of what was coming on Fed Day anyway and didn’t need to change their inflation expectations by much. Plus, they probably had a better grasp of the uncertainty among policy makers themselves, so that in times of high uncertainty, they tended to discount central bank actions more and reacted even less than normal.

Company inflation expectation adjustment to 1% rate hike among companies with close attention

Source: Albrizio et al. (2025)

This result is mirrored by another study among retail and institutional traders that shows similar patterns. But I will discuss that one only on the next Fed Day in six weeks – to keep your uncertainty high and make you pay attention.