Six weeks ago, I wrote a post about how companies adjust their inflation expectations in reaction to Fed announcements. There, I showed that companies that pay more attention to the Fed tend to adjust their expectations less than companies that are less clued in. Today, I follow up with a study on institutional vs. retail investors.

If you are a professional investor, you are probably paying much more attention to the Fed and how individual FOMC members think about interest rates and the economy than the average retail investor. Hence, Fed decisions are much less likely to surprise you or convey new information to you. And where there is no new information, there is no need to trade.

Leonidas Barbopoulos from the University of Edinburgh and his collaborators have investigated how the trading volume of US stocks changes in the two weeks after a Fed announcement. They find that on average, trading volume increases after a Fed meeting, particularly in times of high uncertainty like the financial crisis of 2008. However, this improvement in trading volume and liquidity is not distributed uniformly across stocks.

The chart below shows that stocks that have the lowest institutional ownership (i.e. held mostly by retail investors) see their liquidity and abnormal return increase significantly more in the two weeks after a Fed meeting than the rest of the market. Similarly, stocks that sell-side analysts widely cover also see a smaller increase in liquidity. This indicates that better-informed investors tend to trade less after a Fed meeting simply because there is less of a surprise for these investors.

Change in liquidity and abnormal return in the two weeks after a Fed meeting

Source: Barbopoulos et al. (2025)