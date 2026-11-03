Klement on Investing

Klement on Investing

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Gianni Berardi's avatar
Gianni Berardi
16h

Instead, I think AI can be useful to challenge our own biases.

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Seixas's avatar
Seixas
10h

The finding that flipping a single neuron can reverse an LLM's stock or portfolio recommendation is a sobering reminder that these models carry hidden biases. It seems especially relevant for advisers, since closed-weight models hide the bias and open-weight ones can be tampered with. Do you think the practical answer is to treat LLM output as one input among several and compare multiple models, or would you want some kind of standardized bias audit before advisers rely on them at all?

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