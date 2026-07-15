Klement on Investing

Klement on Investing

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Tibor S's avatar
Tibor S
1h

Again, thanks for looking at the data and not reading off biases. And whilst it doesn’t make it easier for the individual to adjust and retrain — it also wasn’t for the tailor or shoemaker back in the day. Companies adjust quickly, but people eventually adjust, too. Do politicians and journalists also see the light at some point?

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