Klement on Investing

Klement on Investing

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Scenarica's avatar
Scenarica
6h

Really interesting paper and the framing helps explain something I've been thinking about for a while. What this is actually measuring isnt a price pattern, its a narrative half-life. Earnings releases create a story about a company and that story has roughly a 60 day lifespan before the next set of results overwrites it. In month one the story is being formed. In month two its being reinforced because analysts, journalists and investors are all anchored to the same narrative and every subsequent data point gets interpreted through that lens. The 0.28% coefficient is essentially the market's narrative persistence rate expressed as a return.

The reversal in the first month of the next quarter is the more revealing finding though because it tells you the old trend doesnt decay gradually, it gets replaced. New earnings arrive, a new narrative forms, and the previous story dies almost immediately. That means the market isnt processing information continuously the way efficent market theory assumes. Its processing it in quarterly pulses with predictable reinforcement and replacement cycles. The market is a step function synchronised to the earnings calendar not a continuous one.

This has an implication for volatility that I think is underexplored. If returns follow this quarterly narrative cycle then realised vol should be structurally higher in month one of each quarter when narratives are being contested and structuraly lower in month two when they're being reinforced. Would be curious whether the VIX term structure around earnings season confirms that, because if it does then the Guo and Wachter finding isnt just an alpha signal, its a volatility regime map.

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Alex Castaldo 卡亚立's avatar
Alex Castaldo 卡亚立
2h

The chart also shows that the effect was weaker in 1974-2023 as compared to 1926-1973. The markets became more efficient. Unfortunately we dont know what it will look like for 2024-2073.

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