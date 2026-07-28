Klement on Investing

Klement on Investing

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Tibor S's avatar
Tibor S
4h

Love this.

One thing it may even understate: alignment is measured through donations — but donations may not just signal politics, they may buy real influence. To the extent they do, that influence pushes the aligned stocks up, partly offsetting the underperformance — so the true penalty for betting on what's priced is even larger than 4.4%. Based on this political bias in investments is even worse than it appears.

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Scenarica's avatar
Scenarica
6h

The polarisation-event result may be the more general finding. When ambiguity spikes, managers fall back on whichever model they hold most confidently, and for a politically aligned manager that happens to be the political one. Nothing in that mechanism is specific to politics. Any strongly held prior would do the same thing under the same conditions. Politics just makes it measurable, because donations give you an observable proxy for the prior.

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