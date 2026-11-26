Yesterday, I was invited to speak to Wilfred Frost on the Master Investor podcast about why I am so bearish right now on stocks and the entire AI bubble thing. I normally don’t talk about current market events on this Substack, so this may give you a bit of a look behind the curtain of what I am doing in my day job.

From the intro to the podcast:

“Last Thursday morning, before European markets had opened, Panmure Liberum's Head of Strategy, Joachim Klement, published a note titled "This Is It: Why I'm Selling." He didn't stop at telling clients to cut risk. He said he had sold every equity in his own savings. Two days of steep selling followed, and despite a brief bounce on Monday, the market remains nearly 4% below when he issued the call.”

You can find the podcast on all the usual platforms: