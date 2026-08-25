Which equity analysts are voted star analysts in the annual beauty parade provided by a variety of companies? Well, it’s not about being right or about being interesting, I can assure you that.

An investment manager once told me that he would read research only from analysts who tick at least two out of the following three categories:

They have to make me money

They have to make me think

They have to make me laugh

Note that you can be successful as an analyst without making your customers money as long as you are making them think and laugh…

Probably without knowing anything about this assessment, a team from the University of Florida put it to the test. They used large language models to score 1.22 million industry reports from 40 major brokerage houses in the US between 2012 and 2024. Then they checked which analysts are most likely to be voted into the Institutional Investor All-Star team of analysts.

No surprises for guessing that analysts at larger brokerage firms are more likely to be voted All-Stars. These brokerages simply have more clients and thus can gather more votes.

But what is interesting about the chart below is that analysts who improve the accuracy of their forecasts are not improving their chances of being voted an All-Star analyst. Forecast accuracy is pretty much irrelevant. Rather, what matters is the knowledge and experience of the analyst. Analysts who are more knowledgeable about an industry and convey these insights effectively are more highly rated by investors and more likely to be selected as All-Star managers.

I know this is oversimplifying things because making someone think can also lead to helping them make more money, but this study indicates that it is better to be interesting than to be right. Making investors think is rewarded more highly than making them money.

Impact of change in analyst qualities on the likelihood to be voted an All-Star analyst

Source: López-Lira et al. (2026)