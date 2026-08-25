Klement on Investing

Klement on Investing

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
jbnn's avatar
jbnn
4h

'it is better to be interesting than to be right'

Tetlock showed that decades ago.

And msm serves it up day in day out regardless of the topic.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Joachim Klement · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture