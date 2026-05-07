Klement on Investing

Klement on Investing

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John Eustace's avatar
John Eustace
17h

I thought we were all worried that AI was going to make everyone redundant?

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1 reply by Joachim Klement
Scenarica's avatar
Scenarica
7h

The demographic crunch and the AI displacement wave are running at each other and the timing of the collision is the variable almost nobody is pricing.

If AI replaces workers faster than the demographic gap opens, you get mass displacement with no labour shortage to absorb it. If the demographic gap opens faster than AI can fill it, you get exactly the inflation and tax spiral you describe here. Two completely different macro regimes depending on which force arrives first.

But there's a feedback loop buried in the data that changes the race. The labour shortage itself is the forcing function for AI adoption. When companies automate because the technology is exciting, adoption is slow and voluntary. When companies automate because they physically cannot hire enough people, adoption becomes compulsory and fast. The demographic crunch doesn't compete with AI. It accelerates AI. Which means the shortage partially solves itself, but only by triggering the displacement it was supposed to prevent.

The UK number is the cleanest illustration. 0.5 percentage points of trend growth lost to a single immigration variable. That's the gap AI investment is being asked to fill. Whether it fills it in time is the £400 billion question sitting underneath the OBR forecast.

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