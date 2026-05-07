In an ageing population, labour shortages are intensifying gradually as the working-age population starts to shrink. Add to that the immigration crackdown and labour shortages are going to intensify in the next five to ten years. What are businesses going to do about this?

The chart below (taken from this analysis) shows that countries all over Europe are cracking down on immigration and the ease with which people can move to a country and start working.

Restrictiveness in labour migration policies

Source: Ugurlu and Aboobaker (2025)

This has significant economic consequences, as the Office for Budget Responsibility (the UK government watchdog) has shown in its assessment of the last budget and reiterated in its March update. The chart below shows the UK trend growth declines from 1.8% in 2025 to 1.3% in 2026. This large 0.5 percentage point drop is entirely explained by one factor: UK net migration dropping from 600,000 people in 2025 to 200,000 in 2026.

UK trend growth estimate

Source: OBR

The more successful countries are in reducing illegal immigration, the more legal (and in particular skilled) immigration tends to fall as well because the draconian measures taken to deter illegal and unskilled immigrants also deter skilled immigrants.

This creates two problems.

It slows population growth and thus GDP growth. But lower nominal GDP growth also means lower tax revenues for the government and thus a widening budget deficit (public pensions and healthcare are cut, which doesn’t go down well with older voters). To keep the budget deficit under control, the government then inevitably has to hike taxes. Hence, the more successful an ageing country (like those in Europe) is in reducing immigration, the more taxes will have to rise in three to five years.

Businesses face a growing labour shortage and can react in two ways. Either they pay higher wages to attract a declining number of workers, which means costs for businesses rise, and this will likely increase inflation over time, or businesses invest in automation to replace workers.

In a study of 17 European countries, Esra Ugurlu and Adam Aboobaker showed that businesses in Europe tend to choose the latter option. Rather than trying to hire workers at ever-increasing wages and get into a bidding war with local peers, they invest more in technology. Capital intensity tends to increase, predominantly in areas such as R&D, employee training and automation.

That is good news because it ensures that wage and inflation pressures will remain subdued. But it also comes with potential drawbacks. The authors of the study speculate that part of the investment in businesses also flows into ‘productivity-enhancing’ surveillance software that ensures employees don’t shirk on the job and remain productive all day.