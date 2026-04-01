Klement on Investing

Klement on Investing

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Darren Read's avatar
Darren Read
5d

:)

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Stephen Bosch's avatar
Stephen Bosch
5d

I was worried that the Age of Trump had killed satire for good. But that was a good one! Count on a German guy to come up with something for April 1 in trying circumstances 😆😉

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