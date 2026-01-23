Klement on Investing

Klement on Investing

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gianni Berardi's avatar
Gianni Berardi
1d

The problem in Italy is not only organized crime but also "entrepreneurs" who are not part of it but whose mission is to cheat the system.

I know what I'm talking about because I work in an accounting firm in southern Italy.

The tragedy is that the political class, in addition to being infiltrated by organized crime (the film Suburra is an excellent reference point), is also an expression of the sick entrepreneurship mentioned above.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Joachim Klement
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
11h

This is a facinating angle on competitive pressure. The spillover effect where clean firms adopt aggressive tax strategies just to keep up makes perfect sense economically, even if its ethically murky. I've seen similar dynamics in markets where one bad actor forces everyone else to cut corners to remain competitive. It becomes a race to the bottom that hurts the whole system.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Joachim Klement · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture