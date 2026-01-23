A couple of years ago, I wrote a post on how mafia-connected companies have the best accountants. I mean, if you want to hide your illegal activities, you need to make sure that your tax returns reduce your tax liabilities without raising suspicion or even triggering an audit. Back then, I concluded with the thought:

“So, the next time you look for a good accounting firm, you might want to ask the mafia for recommendations. They know which accounting firms are really good.”

Apparently, I wasn’t too far off from what really happens. Pietro Bianchi and Nicola Pecchiari, who wrote the original study about mafia firm accounting, published a new paper looking at the tax returns and effective tax rates of clean firms that operate in the same industry or region as mafia-infiltrated companies.

Below is a chart that shows how the effective tax rate of these clean firms changes when they are in the same region or industry as similar mafia-infiltrated firms. Indeed, clean firms in regions that are heavily infiltrated by the mafia pay, on average, a 1% lower effective tax rate. But the right-hand side of the chart below shows that they are also 3.6% more likely to have to restate their tax filings for ‘errors’.

The influence of mafia-infiltrated firms on clean firms

Source: Bianchi and Pacchiari (2025)

One explanation could be that clean companies use the same accountants and the same accounting tricks as their mafia-infiltrated peers. The other is that accounting firms learn some tricks for their mafia-infiltrated clients that they then apply to other clients as well. And finally, the third option is that clean companies are under increasing profit pressure, given they are competing with companies that have lower effective tax rates thanks to their illicit activities.

Whatever the ultimate driver, in practice, the end result is that mafia-infiltrated firms create a strong incentive for other firms to aggressively reduce their tax burden as well, thus costing the Italian state a lot of money.