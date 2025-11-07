Sometimes, I come across a paper that I want to ‘satirise’, but I fear that if I don’t remind readers that Friday posts are not to be taken seriously, they might actually think I believe the results I write about. So, consider yourself warned that Friday posts are all about the weird and ridiculous corners of economics and finance research.

I was born left-handed. The first few things I learned in life, I still do with my left hand, like holding a spoon or writing. Later in life, I transitioned to using my right hand instead, so you may call me a trans-righty. When I play tennis, I hold the racket in my right hand. If I learn anything new with my hands, I always use my right hand as the stronger and more dexterous hand. And no, I have not been forced to switch from left to right in school or by my parents. It happened naturally.

Clearly, the disadvantage of transitioning to being a righty is that my creativity has declined. After all, everyone knows left-handed people are more creative than right-handed ones.

This can even be shown in the corporate world. A team based at George Mason University (yes, that hotbed of libertarian economics and nominal GDP targeters) collected a list of CEOs of S&P 500 companies since 1992 and searched for online videos and pictures of these CEOs to identify their handedness. In total, they found 6,743 CEOS out of which 531 (7.9%) were identified as left-handed.

Then, they looked at the companies these CEOs ran and the number of patents and citations on scientific papers and patents these companies received, because if there is one thing a CEO has time for, it is to closely supervise the R&D department and how many patents their employees file.

The chart below shows the key results. Companies run by a left-handed CEO have significantly more patents and citations (not shown) than companies run by right-handed CEOs. The researchers even considered situations when a CEO was forced out and replaced by a CEO with a different handedness and found that switching from a right-handed CEO to a left-handed one added, on average, two patents in the following year.

Of course, this could all be spurious correlation, rather than causation, so the researchers look into possible mechanisms for the increase in creativity in firms with left-handed CEOs. While they don’t claim to find causation, they do note that left-handed CEOs hire more immigrant inventors and CEO inventors from other forms and that this may drive the increased patent output.

So, there you have it. If you are a director of a company that requires creative solutions to gain market share, hire a left-handed CEO. And if you have a right-handed CEO, replace them with a left-handed one.

Number of patents in companies run by CEOs of different hand

Source: Chen et al. (2025)