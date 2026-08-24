Climate change increases the risk of floods, droughts and other natural catastrophes that cause extreme stress, particularly in poor societies. If such events happen when there is already political tension between people, the risk of civil strife and war between countries rises rapidly.

Daniel Mittermeier from the University of the German Armed Forces in Munich and his collaborators used a range of data sets that measure the risk of climate-related events and climate stress and combined this data with data measuring the risk of war and civil war across the globe.

The result is a fascinating database called the Climate-Conflict-Vulnerability Index. It shows the regions with high conflict risk overlaid with the regions with high climate risk. The map below shows an overview.

Global conflict and climate risk map

Source: Mittermeier et al. (2026)

Red areas are regions where the risk of open conflict is larger than 90%, but there is no climate risk. These are areas like the border between India and China, much of Northern Mexico, where the drug cartels rule and many coastal areas of Brazil.

The yellow areas, meanwhile, are regions where there is significant climate risk but low risk for armed conflicts. Examples are West Africa, Northern China and much of Indonesia and Malaysia.

And then there are the blue areas where both the risk of armed conflict and climate risks are above 90%. This is mostly Sub-Saharan Africa down to the equator, Much of the Western Middle East (Syria, Jordan, Israel, Iraq) and Pakistan.

In general, climate risks and conflict risks are highly correlated, but the correlation seems to go mostly one way. High risk for armed conflict is generally concentrated in areas with high climate risks, while high climate risk is not correlated with areas of armed conflict. That indicates that climate change and rising climate risks increase the risk of civil wars and regular wars, but not the other way round. One could almost say that wars are increasingly climate wars.