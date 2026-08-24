Klement on Investing

Klement on Investing

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Tibor S's avatar
Tibor S
1d

It is great that some people are thinking about these things deeply. Both — climate change and the likelihood of conflict — will likely get worse given the “temperature” in discourse and diplomacy around the world.

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Andrew Phillips's avatar
Andrew Phillips
1d

Hmm. It's almost as if the more instability one introduces, the higher the risk of collapse

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