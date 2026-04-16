Klement on Investing

Klement on Investing

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Andrew Phillips's avatar
Andrew Phillips
4h

Usury

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Tkelley's avatar
Tkelley
30m

This explains why some banks in the US pay good interest rates on deposits and some do not pay any at all. I wondered how there could be such a spread. Example local credit union pays 4% up to 15K in checking while the big bank in town pays 0.025. It’s because the big bank wants less sensitive clients while the credit union clients are sensitive so it must compete on that basis ever more.

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