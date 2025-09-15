Impact investing remains a niche even within ESG investing. However, investors may want to pay closer attention to it, as it delivers attractive outcomes.

What sets impact investors apart from conventional and ESG investors alike is their search for positive triple bottom lines. Instead of looking for investments that are good for the business they invest in and make money for them as investors, impact investments also have to prove a benefit for the communities where the investments are made. The classic example is financing for a private hospital in a rural or underdeveloped region. While the hospital is a for-profit business and the investor seeks to generate a return on their investment, the hospital itself provides significant benefits to the local community.

One common criticism of impact investing is that, by focusing on the triple bottom line, it may reduce returns for investors compared to conventional investments. A new study by Josh Lerner, Markus Lithell, and Gordon Phillips shows that, at least in the case of venture capital investments, that is not the case.

They collect the data of 7,300 private firms in the US. Out of these 700 firms received investment from impact venture funds, 2,000 received funding from conventional venture capital funds and another 3,600 firms acted as control group to adjust for size, region, industry, etc.

Once they got the data from the companies, they could use microdata from the US Census Bureau that matches each employer with the workers that work for it to get location, ethnicity, age, years of education, the profitability of the business itself and other crucial data. Finally, the Census Bureau also maintains average salary data for each firm, though not individual salaries.

Ultimately, the researchers had data for approximately half a million American workers employed at these 7,300 private businesses between 1992 and 2021.

In brief, the charts below illustrate the difference in profitability between firms that receive impact investment funding and small firms with similar characteristics that do not receive external funding. The charts are normalised so that year 0 is the year the firm receives outside financing. Generally, firms that receive impact investment funding grow their revenues and profits more rapidly than matched control firms. While there is no statistical difference between firms that receive impact funding in the four years before, about one to two years later, impact investor-funded firms show significantly larger revenues and profit growth.

Interestingly, this seems mostly driven by faster growth in both productivity (revenue per employee) and employee profitability (revenue divided by wages). But there is also some acceleration in average worker wages (as it should be if workers are generating more revenue per worker).

Profitability of impact-investor-funded firms

Source: Lerner et al. (2025)

This demonstrates that impact investors really do improve the working conditions and the profitability of the businesses they invest in. What is more, impact funds tend to invest far more in economically disadvantaged regions of the US and hire more women and people with lower educational attainment than firms backed by conventional venture capital. This in itself provides a benefit for the regions in the US that need investments the most.

But do they do a better job for investors than conventional venture capital?

Comparing the results for firms that receive funding from impact investors vs. conventional venture capital funds, they find that firms that receive funding from traditional venture capital increase employment faster, but increases in profitability and productivity in firms backed by impact investors are no different from those in firms backed by conventional venture capital funds. Hence, impact investing in the venture capital space seems to come at no cost for investors, but provides benefits for the communities these impact funds invest in.