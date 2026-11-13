I think I don’t have to belabour the point that many (most? all?) meetings are a waste of time. The very fact that there is a standing expression, ‘this meeting could have been an email,’ tells us that there are too many meetings that are. But did you know that they are likely also a gargantuan waste of money?

About four years ago, I wrote a note on what makes a good meeting where I quoted some baffling statistics. Now, I came across a new survey of the time spent in meetings. They used data from more than 9,000 workers in the US to check how much time they spent in meetings, and how many meetings they had. The added bonus of this survey was that the researchers also knew which industry they worked in and what rank, age, gender, etc. they had.

It won’t surprise you when I tell you that managers spend waaayyy more time in meetings than non-managers and that in this post-pandemic world, there are far more meetings held online than in person.

Men, older workers, and workers with a college degree tend to spend somewhat more time in meetings than women, younger workers, and workers without a college degree. I think these small differences are, however, simply a reflection of the manager vs non-manager gap, since managers tend to be, on average, more male, better educated and older.

What surprised me to see, however, were the graphs below that show the average number of meetings per week (left-hand chart) and the average number of hours spent in a meeting per week (right-hand chart). They show the differences by sector, and I will ignore for the moment that, apparently, most people have blissfully few meetings each week and somehow spend less than five hours a week in them.

Meeting intensity by sector

Source: Deming et al. (2026)

What surprised me is that, on average, people who work in finance or IT have more meetings per week than people who work in public administration. Apparently, the private sector is as good at wasting time in meetings as the public sector is. And someone, please tell me what all these miners are doing in meeting rooms???

But here is the kicker. Because managers tend to spend more time in meetings than non-managers and because people in finance and IT tend to be better paid than people who work in retail, the cost of meetings in different industries can be quite high.

The authors of the study estimate that in finance and IT, some 20% of the wage bill is paid to people attending a meeting, while in retail that is just 10% of the wage bill.

I used to joke that in previous jobs, half my salary was punitive damages for having to deal with idiots in useless meetings. Given that I had jobs where I sometimes spent 30 to 40 hours a week in meetings, I think I was still underpaid.

Wage bill spent on meetings by sector

Source: Deming et al. (2026)