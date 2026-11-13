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Gianni Berardi's avatar
Gianni Berardi
6h

"Given that I had jobs where I sometimes spent 30 to 40 hours a week in meetings"

OMG! How many hours a day did you work?

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1 reply by Joachim Klement
mark pagliaro's avatar
mark pagliaro
4h

If I were to have my time in management back again, I would be insisting that all meetings beyond 15mins were timed and a cost rate attached to the attendees put in their files and an overall cost booked.

Be it public or private people seldom cost their own salaried time into the equation. Apart from our legal chums who have it down to a very fine art.

And don't get me started on people showing up late when everyone else is twiddling their thumbs

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