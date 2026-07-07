Momentum crash warnings flash red. Here’s how you might survive
I am back to my regular finance beat on Reuters. And following on from yesterday’s piece in the FT about the high valuations in US stock markets, I also noticed that price momentum is close to record strength. Unfortunately, Such periods of return chasing by investors often end in momentum crashes, so I thought I give some advice how I deal with these risks.
Momentum crash warnings flash red. Here’s how you might survive
LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) - As the AI frenzy creates new market cap trillionaires and worldwide stock performance continues to be driven by tech winners, investors have developed a severe case of FOMO, leading many to plough more funds into equity leaders. But momentum booms tend to be followed by busts, and the current one is looking dangerously stretched.
Is there a way to avoid getting run over without abandoning the momentum train? A new study suggests yes.
Read the full piece here: https://www.reuters.com/commentary/reuters-open-interest/momentum-crash-warnings-flash-red-heres-how-you-might-survive-2026-07-06/
Do you think this is a study that can be applied "in some way" to retail trading?
behind a paywall, unfortunately