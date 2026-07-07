Klement on Investing

Klement on Investing

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Gianni Berardi's avatar
Gianni Berardi
5h

Do you think this is a study that can be applied "in some way" to retail trading?

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1 reply by Joachim Klement
Martin Schwoerer's avatar
Martin Schwoerer
4h

behind a paywall, unfortunately

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