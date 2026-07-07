I am back to my regular finance beat on Reuters. And following on from yesterday’s piece in the FT about the high valuations in US stock markets, I also noticed that price momentum is close to record strength. Unfortunately, Such periods of return chasing by investors often end in momentum crashes, so I thought I give some advice how I deal with these risks.

Momentum crash warnings flash red. Here’s how you might survive

LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) - As the AI frenzy creates new market cap trillionaires and worldwide stock performance continues to be driven by tech winners, investors have developed a severe case of FOMO, leading many to plough more funds into equity leaders. But momentum booms tend to be followed by busts, and the current ​one is looking dangerously stretched.

Is there a way to avoid getting run over without abandoning the momentum train? A new study suggests yes.

Read the full piece here: https://www.reuters.com/commentary/reuters-open-interest/momentum-crash-warnings-flash-red-heres-how-you-might-survive-2026-07-06/