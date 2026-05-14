Klement on Investing

Klement on Investing

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Markus Hallermann's avatar
Markus Hallermann
4h

Unfortunately I have to agree that military investments and expenses are currently (and maybe always) needed. I am happy to see that this also creates a positive economic impact for Europe (as long as we buy to some degree local).

However, I am skeptical that in general increasing military spending is “good”.

A) This will have an optimum range of GDP with saturation. Is it still true if we would already spend 10% of GDP? Where is this optimum?

B) I agree, it’s better than spending on butter. However, spending the same money in education and R&D doing directly good for society is definitely better. And unfortunately especially education spendings are not on the high end and seen as a long term investment in our prosperity.

As far as I remember you once shared statistics on how education investments increase GDP?

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Martin Schwoerer's avatar
Martin Schwoerer
10h

as much as I like the results (because Germany has suffered from under-investment over the past decades), the irony is that the 1990s benefited from the disarmament premium. And now re-arming is good, too? I'd say you can't have it both ways.

Bottom line, there is some Government spending that is prima facie good and useful, and some that isn't. As long as Russia is a threat -- and it certainly is!, imo -- then we need to buy those guns. A somewhat-democratic Moskovia that has no more ambitions on its neighbors than, say, Oman: let's cool it and reduce taxes, or spend more on social housing, or energy storage. Even if the fiscal multiplier of Defense is still tops.

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