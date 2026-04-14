Klement on Investing

Klement on Investing

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C Wright's avatar
C Wright
5h

When i worked at a major pension fund in the 1980's, a partner from a long established Private Equity house came in to present to us.

He gave performance figures and obviously they were very favourable.

I asked him what would be the return if he bought an S&P future with gearing that matched that of his Fund.

He didn't know but promised to get back to me. Which being a gentleman (as existed in investment in those long gone times), he did.

The answer was that the returns were identical.

So even one of the most experienced, long established equity houses, at a time of far less competition, didn't add any value other than their ability to access debt.

Since then, about 1988, i have ignored the siren calls of PE.

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1 reply by Joachim Klement
Martin Schwoerer's avatar
Martin Schwoerer
6h

When I talk with Stupid German Money, what I often hear is that stocks are too risky -- just look at all that volatility! -- so real estate is the place to be. I counter that real estate would demonstrate similar volatility if it were liquid, which it unfortunately ain't, so where's the actual advantage?

Well, there's the artificial or perceived scarcity of RE; in light of the three >$1 trillion IPOs planned for this year, nobody's describing the stock market in those terms.

My layman's view of Private Equity would be that it shares RE's advantages of perceived scarcity and hidden volatility. (With stress on "perceived" and "hidden").

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