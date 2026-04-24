Klement on Investing

Klement on Investing

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stephen Bosch's avatar
Stephen Bosch
26m

You can tell a lot about the morals of a member of the elite by where they send their children to school.

I think the last presidential offspring to go to a public school ("state school" if you're in the UK) was Amy Carter. For the Carter family, that was a matter of principle.

Things have been going downhill on the economic equity front ever since then. Coincidence?

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Joachim Klement · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture