Klement on Investing

Klement on Investing

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Eselncu's avatar
Eselncu
Oct 6Edited

Not to bash you as I like much of the stuff you write about but one random example like this is not a good backing.

In Switzerland where absolutely everything works so well, the approach is a mixed model. Key utilities and national transportation are publicly owned.

Some are partly corporatised, the key ones aren't.

I'd appreciate an assessment across a basket of countries. I'm also sure cultural elements have a big part to play in whether a nationalised company works or not.

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Gianni Berardi's avatar
Gianni Berardi
Oct 6

We have a brand new experiment.

Putin is nazionaliting every firm that doesn't fit his drone-prove standards.

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