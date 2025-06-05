Klement on Investing

Andi
4h

I wonder where the added value lies in the future. With AI, analysing/collection of data will be much easier. I don't think programming and data modelling heroes are needed anymore. It's probably more about having ideas about what I want to look at in this infinite data jungle. Jim Simons didn't care what pattern and why it worked, as long as he found one. Or does the AI find these patterns and I don't need any wild ideas? What is your opinion on this? Thanks!

Martin Schwoerer
2h

I have to give this one a Teutonic Jein. My personal experience with hard-boiled scientists such as physicists is they say, "all the data indicates buy-and-hold is the only useful strategy, all things considered". They usually have a well-paying job and don't spend too much time on going the extra mile, financially. Since they're nerds they're not even that interested in money.

It's interesting to me that such folks have a kind of inherent optimism. They assume capitalism will continue to exist in its present form, and provide the goods. (They're probably right). Nonetheless one remembers Billy Wilder who said, back in the 1930s, there were two kinds of Jews in Germany -- the optimists and the pessimists. The optimists died.

In contrast, several bankers I know (and don't really like) have an après moi la deluge attitude, focussed on taking the money and then gettting outta Dodge, because they think everything will soon fall to pieces.

