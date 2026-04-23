My latest post for Reuters is online. In it, I take on a pet peeve of mine, namely that stocks are supposedly a good inflation hedge. They are not, and this is the most concise case I can make.

No, stocks are not a good inflation hedge

LONDON, April 23 (Reuters) - Equities are often viewed as a good inflation hedge, but history shows that real returns on U.S. stocks tend to drop quickly once inflation rates top 3%.

While Wall Street has recently hit record highs amid relief about the U.S.-Iran ceasefire announcement and the related decline ​in crude prices below $100 a barrel, that deal is proving fragile. With inflation already well above the Fed’s 2% target - and more energy-driven increases likely - investors shouldn’t bank on ‌stock markets to protect them from further price increases.

Read the full post here: https://www.reuters.com/markets/us/no-stocks-are-not-good-inflation-hedge-2026-04-23/