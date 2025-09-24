Yesterday, I wrote about the possibility of fiscal dominance and how fiscal shocks may lead to a more volatile and fragile economy once the Fed can’t moderate them anymore. I think it is only worthwhile to reiterate how different the economy reacts to various kinds of shocks.

Guido Ascari from Oxford University and his collaborators have published a nice study on the influence of different types of macroeconomic shocks on the Eurozone. I know we are comparing apples with oranges or beer with whatever it is that Americans call ‘beer’ because the economy at risk of fiscal dominance is the US economy, not the Eurozone. But I am sticking my head out here and say that the reaction of the US economy to external shocks is qualitatively similar to the reaction of the Eurozone economy, as long as we don’t talk about oil price shocks.

The key result from the study is reproduced in the chart below. It shows the type of shock horizontally at the top, ranging from a fiscal expansion (e.g., a tax cut), a monetary policy shock (e.g., a rate cut), a demand shock, a cost-push shock (e.g. import inflation), a supply chain shock and an oil price spike. In each column from top to bottom, the chart shows the reaction of GDP growth, deficits, and inflation over time.

Response to a variety of external shocks

Source: Ascari et al. (2025)

If you compare fiscal shocks with monetary shocks, you can see how they both boost GDP growth in the short-term, but a fiscal shock permanently increases the deficit while a monetary policy shock does not. What’s more, both shocks increase inflation in the short run, but the inflation spike lasts much longer after a fiscal shock than a monetary shock. This is one reason why economists generally prefer monetary policy shocks over fiscal policy shocks. They are easier to control and have fewer nasty ‘side effects’.

If we move on to demand shocks, we see that they tend to be quite nice for a country. When domestic demand rises because productivity increases or when export demand increases because of – I don’t know – globalisation, GDP growth accelerates, deficits decline, and inflation increases as well. But the rise in inflation is again relatively short-lived.

On the other hand, cost-push inflation (e.g. from higher import prices because of tariffs) and supply chain disruptions are nasty things to deal with. They lead to lower growth, higher inflation, and higher deficits, in other words, stagflation.

Oil price shocks, finally, create lower growth and temporarily higher inflation. Here I emphasise that it is risky to translate this result from the Eurozone to the US. The US has become one of the world’s three largest producers of oil & gas, while the Eurozone is a net importer of oil. So, oil price shocks tend to boost a large part of the US economy, balancing the recessionary impulse in other sectors for a net effect that can be positive or negative for the economy.

But going back to the fiscal shock vs. monetary shock, the chart shows one thing that I find important. As the US moves closer to fiscal dominance, fiscal shocks will create longer-lasting inflation spikes in the US than in the Eurozone. The US may just be at risk of getting the kind of inflation that was so hard to get rid of in the 1970s: Inflation that is so persistent that businesses and households change their inflation expectations and their behaviour, thus perpetuating inflation even when the original inflationary shock is long past.